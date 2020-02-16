Editor:
In one year China turns on more new coal powered electricity than Australia’s total output, 23.6 gigawatts. They currently have 1,000 gigawatts of coal plants and another 121 gigawatts under construction. Since they don’t use the capacity, they must be planning for future demand and vastly increased emissions. They are already the largest CO2 emitter and it won’t make any difference what we do in the rest of the world on CO2 reduction.
America is the only major economic power that has had large reductions in CO2 and done it without a carbon tax. The idea that we’ll be able to control climate with a tax is beyond ridiculous. But of course high taxes is how we solved poverty, homelessness, health care crisis, high cost of college, etc. Once you start a new bureaucracy and a new tax, it will never go away.
Climate is driven by the Milankovitch and Sun Cycles, not CO2. Look up Dr. Patrick Moore’s talks on CO2 and climate (easily found on You Tube). If you look at long term climate, we have in the past had 14X more CO2 in the atmosphere and been in an ice age. How is that possible if climate is controlled by CO2?
Many climate experts predict that we are about to enter a cooling phase. It will show CO2 driven climate change are from people making millions in grant money. It will also destroy the credibility that people have in the truth of science.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
