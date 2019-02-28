Editor:
“Every day many millions of gallons of water loaded with arsenic, lead and other toxic metals flow from some of the most contaminated mining sites in the U.S. and into surrounding streams and ponds without being treated.”
So read the front page of the Sun’s News Wire. Pretty shocking stuff and something that should certainly have been worthy of the “breaking news” banner cable news networks so frequently uses.
So, did Fox, CNN or MSNBC give the story its deserved coverage? They didn’t even mention it. But Jessie Smollet, that publicity starved actor who staged an attack on himself, was all over cable news.
What’s more important to the people? The fact companies are poisoning the air we breathe, the water we drink and the ground in which we plant the food we eat, or some pathetic Hollywood actor seeking attention?
Apparently, cable news believes it’s the latter.
While real issues the American people face are ignored, cable news focuses on fluff. But they are run by corporations and scandal sells better than facts. Corporations are about profits, not performing public service or reporting the facts that really matter to us all.
So next time you tune into your favorite cable news station, remember the stories they splash across your screen are there to bolster their bottom line. It is entertainment disguised as news. Take it with a grain of salt.
If you want to really know what’s happening in our world, pick up a newspaper, and read it.
Julie Moriarty
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.