Editor:
Ever since the publication of Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth," climate change has been the subject of lively nationwide debate. The subject is highly complex, with apparent contradictions to filter and much to consider.
All of which leaves me gobsmacked by Tribune Media Columnist Cal Thomas's out-of-hand dismissal of climate change as "simply the latest fad, like tattoos and body piercing …"
"Simply the latest fad." A four-word verdict on a question that has occupied the scientific community for decades. Holy wind-shear, Batman!
Borrowing Mr. Thomas's phraseology, I label this "simply journalistic irresponsibility at its worst." Is propagating this columnist's voice worth your expenditure of printer's ink?
Robert Graham
Punta Gorda
