In Saturday’s TheDaily Sun, Cal Thomas wrote an interesting piece called “Where have all the intellectuals gone?”
In his piece he pointed out that the Republican majority in the House of Representatives “lacks intellectual depth.” He further noted that they had an “intellectual depth of floor wax.”
He points out that the blame may be caused by “instruments and websites that do the thinking for us.” He further points out that we follow “whatever newspaper, cable network or website that reinforces our beliefs and care little about how ideas were developed.”
He also noted that in his day publications and the media supported discussion and debate by both conservative and liberal leaders/intellectuals. This promoted an understanding by both points of view and was brain food for many Americans.
In all of the above points I completely agree. Where we veered off from each other was his accusations blaming schools for our present situation. He stated that “real ideas and concepts are being taught by non-woke teachers, private schools, or growing homeschool movement” is the answer to the Woke teachers teaching “cultural fads and agendas” such as Jim Crow Laws, slavery, Trail of Tears, and ugly things like that.
However, for those of you who do not understand what woke means,. I recommend reading Mr. Daniel Klein’s article (also published in Saturday’s Sun) called “I am not ashamed of being woke.” It will clarify things for you.
