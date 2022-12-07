In reference to the Thursday, Jan. 12, Cal Thomas‘s view "Biden‘s misplaced emphasis on one gun," Cal Thomas needs his head examined and "spend some time" reading gun statistics! He must have never had to bury a child killed by a so-called assault weapon, which neither the president nor few other gun control advocates have defined.
How ignorant and callous of a person. Those "undefined weapons" were designed to kill many people in the shortest amount of time. They are war weapons that one cannot hunt animals with, but people. Why are people allowed to own those? What? There aren‘t enough other guns available?
No other country in the world has more private weapons than the U.S. - 120 firearms per 100 residents, 610 mass shootings in 2020; 45,222 gun related deaths in 2020. But he attributes it to declining cultures, abortion issue, lack of religion, or people not listening to the "creator‘s voice?" Oh no, the U.S. does not have a problem with guns (sarcasm) BTW: when are teacher‘s or universities responsible to teach one‘s kids right from wrong, as he implies.
What a demented viewpoint!
But, I shouldn‘t be surprised - just about anything that goes wrong in this country is the Democrats or Biden‘s fault and the Right's hatred comes through loud and clear.
The mindset of those obvious haters and deniers is very sad and unless people stop spreading it, nothing will change.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.