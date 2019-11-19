Editor:

I called the California Bar Association yesterday to ask if they have a code of ethics for attorneys. If so, please consider the behavior of Congressman Schiff in the U. S. Congress.

He has lied multiple times in the House, created a phone conversation supposedly made by the President which he had entered into the congressional record and violated the enumerated rights granted in the constitution to all citizens including the President such as the right to face his accuser and question that person.

He misstated that whistleblowers have a right to anonymity when the constitution only protects the whistleblower's job.

These actions demonstrate why the public holds attorneys in such low esteem.

I then asked the Bar Association to consider this situation.

Joyce S. Cream

Port Charlotte

