Observations on the proposal to rename Gilchrist Park “in honor of the Calusa tribe.”
The Calusa and Seminoles weren’t the only indigenous peoples in Florida — tribes came and went as a result of conquest, battle and genocide until the Spaniards came and did the same thing; it’s been a genetic flaw in the human species since the Stone Age.
The Calusa Nation lasted as long as it did because they annihilated their rivals. They also practiced slavery. While runaway slaves sought refuge with the Calusa and Seminoles, enslaving rival tribes was nonetheless part of their culture. One of the most famous Seminoles, Billy Bowlegs who has some local history, owned “50 slaves” according to Harper’s Weekly Magazine in 1858.
The idea that Calusa’s form of slavery was any less egregious to those they enslaved, than to slavery in the South, or the convict leasing system, in itself borders on racism. Slavery is slavery.
About, “The history of Charlotte County is fluffy and in many ways, silly.” Why? Because as a retirement community well-meaning people move here, get involved with history and don’t take the time to truly learn it.
Need to name the park something else? The sport of rod and reel tarpon fishing was established in Charlotte Harbor in 1885. Call it Silver King Tarpon Park; because without the rail line and Punta Gorda Hotel providing the transportation and lodging hub (arriving in 1886 & 1887), tarpon fishing wouldn't have exploded.
Paul DeGaeta
Punta Gorda
