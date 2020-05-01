Editor:
What is the master plan to allow the development of 5G cellular technology in Charlotte County, Florida? What assurances have been given by the 5G technology providers that 5G is not harmful to all living organisms and cannot/will not compromise our immune systems or harm our environment?
Are you aware that many local, state and national governments have postponed, suspended and even banned 5G cellular technology in the United States and throughout the world? Are you aware that many scientists throughout the world are sounding the alarm about unknown possible health hazards to humans, animals and the environment in regards to 5G technology development?
I have personally seen very disturbing evidence that suggests 5G is extremely harmful to people, animals and the environment. Have you seen any of this evidence? What independent research has been done to assure the people of Charlotte County that 5G cellular technology is indeed safe for every living thing within our borders?
Finally, do any of our commissioners have financial holdings or investments where they would personally benefit from the implementation of 5G in our community or anywhere throughout the known world!
Robert McDuffie
Port Charlotte
