Editor:

As a Florida resident, I am a quadriplegic scheduled to participate in a study that takes place in Louisville, Kentucky at Frazier Institute.

That study will occur during voting in Florida. Is there a procedure available to cast my vote while in this very important study?

Can Governor DeSantis make an exception for my absentee voting?

Or, should I forgo my health studies to vote in person?

Marcus Gray

Port Charlotte

