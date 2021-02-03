Editor:
My husband and I live in a 55-plus park in Punta Gorda. Just as a lot of other people I have been on the internet or hours trying to get an appointment to get the vaccine with no luck.
Fortunately my husband and I both drive but there are many others living here and at other 55-plus parks that do not drive and cannot get around. My suggestion is the Big Red Bus comes to our community at least two or more times a year and I know they also go to many other parks and parking lots in shopping centers. Why can't something be arranged to have the come to the senior parks to give the vaccine?
Pat Ragazzone
Punta Gorda
