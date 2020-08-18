Editor:

Occasionally I can find an opinion I can agree with and a recent letter to the editor was spot on (July 29).

I've always been a pro-labor Democrat voter and believe me that most of us don't want to defund the police or open borders to all and aren't socialists. The unemployment insurance and Medicare are all right as well as Social Security. Most will agree.

There's far right nuts and far left nuts as well. Can't we meet somewhere in the middle? Probably not.

M.B. Hughes

North Port

