I have new hearing aids with Blue Tooth connectivity which is great. When my phone rings I answer and say hello and continue hands free with phone in my top pocket. I like to listen to books and Podcasts, ditto select and listen and my long time favorite music, ditto again. After 35 years working around a textile plant I have lost some hearing or maybe I listened to too much loud music.
When I don't have my hearing aids I use my earbuds. Same easy access to sounds I like and control the volume by channeling sounds through my smart phone.
We are now in season and many local towns have lots of loud outdoor music. The live music is good the business owners and patrons love the sights and sounds. Right? Where local neighbors are frustrated with loud music rattling through their homes.
There may be a solution? Is it possible to change how we all listen tp music? Most people have smart phones and earbuds. It is possible to play live music at lower decibel levels and broadcast sounds through our smart phones / earbuds or perhaps direct into earbud. We don't drive the neighbors crazy and each patron controls the sound. Now all we need is sound engineer with the expertise to set up this prototype.
I know there are many downsides to this idea and I look forward to comments
