Editor:
Obamacare, the gift that keeps on giving, is in front of the Supreme Court once again. Blue states and Dems are asking the courts to preserve the individual mandate. The mandate was struck down as the result of the "Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017."
The decision was based on the fact that, since the mandate was no longer bringing in revenue, it could no longer be called a tax.
Insurance companies are already before the Supreme Court looking to recoup $12 billion they lost when the government failed to pay them for losses from the Obamacare exchange, as was required in the law. Congress passed the law but never appropriated the money.
Ironic don't you think?
Regardless of the outcome of these two cases, it seems that this law has cost taxpayers more than it has benefited them. It has tied up the courts, confused citizens, thrown insurers into a tail spin, cost people their doctors and increased the size of government. There are two reasons for all of this, one was the lies that accompanied the public relations campaign, the second was John McCain's vindictive thumbs up vote.
Jennie Veary
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.