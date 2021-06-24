Editor:

I am a Republican and served as a Charlotte County commissioner from November 1984 to November 1988 and did not run for reelection.

Dr. Paul Monroe, who was chairman at the time, suggested we establish impact fees that would affect new homes being built in the county. We were one of the first to establish this fee.

One of the counties on our east coast was the first one in Florida to enact impact fees. Their county was sued by some of their citizens, however the suit was resolved in favor of the county and one of the main people assisting them was retained by us and was very helpful in our case.

We were required to forward any newly enacted law to the state for review and approval at that time. We established a "Home Rule Charter" to approve our laws ourselves and the state review was no longer required. The state enacted and the governor signed a retroactive law limiting local governments to enacting impact fees every four years.

I read recently that the county needs additional funds because to fund the approved county projects. I am not an attorney but I thought retroactive laws were illegal. If it is legal, what would prevent the state from enacting state income tax or personal property tax or both? We need to call the governor and our Florida House and Senate members and abolish this law or we will be paying more taxes in the county.

Richard Holt

Port Charlotte

