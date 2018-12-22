Editor:
For the life of me, I cannot understand why there are no "Toys for Tots" pickup boxes in the area.
I went out to buy presents to donate, as in previous years, but the question is, where do I bring them, other than back to the store?
What happened this year to make Charlotte County "Toys for Tots" children unfriendly? Is there any organization looking for books and toys for children this year? I just don't get it.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
