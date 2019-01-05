Editor:
President Trump is taking a lot of heat for reducing troop levels in Syria. Sort of makes me wonder, how long do those people think we should keep troops in a country that commits human rights atrocities, who doesn't like our country and who cozies up to Russia and Iran?
We have all but rid Syria of ISIS and trained their troops to continue what we have started. If not now, when? If not us, who?
We cannot afford to continue policing the world. We carry the burden of too much babysitting of others. Our military is stretched too thin, endangering our soldiers and stressing our resources. We need to take care of our own people, secure our own land, reduce our own deficit and mind our own business.
Again, this should not be a surprise, President Trump campaigned on this issue. Giving a hand up is one thing. Holding their hand forever is quite another.
Virginia Sparks
Rotonda West
