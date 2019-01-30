Editor:
From the French Revolution to Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia; from the Russian Revolution to the Holocaust to China's Cultural Revolution, many millions of people have been murdered by left-wing fanatics after they incited hatred against certain groups of people.
The reaction of leftists, like Kathy Griffin, to the fake news spread by the major networks and CNN and MSNBC, calling for the Covington Catholic students to be killed was an eerie reminder of what can happen when haters gain power, and this was on the heels of the fake Buzzfeed article about Trump-directed lying to Congress.
I am beginning to feel very afraid as every day leftists spew hatred of Trump voters (the deplorables) on Twitter and Facebook – hateful speech which is repeated daily especially on CNN and MSNBC, and every night, late show comics use obscenities in their unfunny jokes ridiculing the president.
History tells us these fake news incidents are bound to trigger major violence. I'm disabled, and I don't dare wear a MAGA hat in public because of these lunatics, but I can't wait to vote for Donald Trump again.
A recent report indicated that 90 percent of the news published about Trump since he ran was negative, and most of it is the nonsense about Russia. Under Trump came new sanctions, we have rebuilt our military and we have become the leading oil and gas supplier in the world -- thus driving down the price of Russia's main export.
Russian collusion? Please.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.