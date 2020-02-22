Editor:
Enough already with the articles by the AP (Associated Press)! By printing the AP’s biased, fake news sensationalism and propaganda without edit, you are condoning it. Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent, people want unfiltered news and the freedom to make up their own opinions.
It’s well known that AP’s days of influencing the naïve thru biased, fake news propaganda has pushed the AP to the edge of bankruptcy, taking many newspaper publishers along with them including the most recent bankruptcy filing by McClatchy Publishing, owners of 30 different newspapers across the country. As you are aware many of your readers have expressed this angst about the AP’s bias fake news reporting.
Please pass this along to Sun Coast Media Group’s parent company (Adams Publishing Group). Common sense dictates that if every time a reader picks up a newspaper and feels frustrated and irritated over AP’s biased fake news propaganda, how long before they quit subscribing to it? Outside of the AP articles and that insatiable weekly hearing aid fold-over that annoyingly holds the paper hostage, the Sun is excellent reading. Fair, unfiltered and accurate reporting is all that is needed to keep the Sun coming to our doorsteps.
Mike Kaines
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.