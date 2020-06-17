Editor:
I have been a subscriber of your paper since 1976. While many of your recent Associated Press headlines and articles have been unsatisfactory from my perspective, this morning’s headline “Protests demand, etc.” was completely missing of the mark. What started as protests, appropriately, several days ago have been co-opted by a criminal element. To describe what has occurred the last two days as a “protest” is a politically charged falsification.
Your column of last week asked that we join together as one. I am willing but your dependence on the Associated Press may be financially helpful, but it certainly does not move a truthful narrative forward.
Our country is under attack in many ways right now. Many in the press are truly on the wrong side of the angels here.
I know that I am whistling in the wind writing to you. But I am asking for a balanced view to be presented.
Bonnie S. Elliot
Punta Gorda
