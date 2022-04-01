None of us can deny any longer the authenticity of the now infamous Hunter Biden laptop. Its contents are very, emphasis on very, troubling. We now know our major media conspired to hide the truth about criminal activity and corruption at a critical time in American history.
As it turns out the New York Post newspaper had exposed this vital story during the presidential election. But major medias everywhere ignored and hid it. It took until March 17 of this year before the New York Times finally verified its legitimacy.
What is the real significance of these revelations? Besides the press deliberately keeping us ignorant of this vital information it exposes how corrupt/and or inept our intelligence agencies have become. Why did Brennan and Clapper and 50 other former intelligence officials all falsely claim the laptop story was “Russian disinformation?”
How much did dereliction of duty by our government officials and our “free press” affect the situation our country finds itself in today? A late 2020 poll showed 45% of Biden voters were completely unaware of the many allegations and investigations against the Biden family.
If this information had been made public, the presidency probably would not have changed. Could this intentional hiding of facts be affecting your life today? Oil was $40 a barrel before this administration, not $110. What was your last grocery bill? There was no Russian Ukrainian war.
Unfortunately it’s too late for buyer’s remorse. Do we have the option of impeachment?
