Thank you, Mr. Levin, for directing us toward the ‘detailed scientific evidence showing that global warming is real, is human caused, and has already produced deleterious consequences.’ By looking back at graphs, we can see that since 1970 there is ‘evidence that GW is real’.
You kindly go on to describe many of the deleterious consequences of GW that have already occurred. Thanks again. And finally, you inform us that resulting repercussions of GW will become much worse than now, and that these deleterious events are impossible to prevent. CO2 from humans burning fossil fuels is the obvious cause. We must stop doing this now, according to your dissertation.
With your extensive scientific knowledge perhaps, you can help me answer a question that has bugged me for years. Having grown up in the beautiful Hudson Valley of New York state I can recall learning that the valley was created during the Pleistocene period (2.6 million years ago through 11,700 years ago). There were actually four major advances and retreats of glaciers during this ‘great ice age’ (i.e. warming and cooling of the planet).
My question is… since there were no humans burning fossil fuels 2.6 million years ago (way before the 1970 graphs) could it not be possible that cooling and warming of the earth is a natural occurrence and not human caused? Just asking. The ‘selective’ use of scientific data to support a position can also cause deleterious consequences, don’t you agree?
Rick Kilmer
Punta Gorda
