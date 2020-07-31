Editor:
I wonder if the millions of dollars spent on fireworks were instead dropped off at your local V.F.W. post, American Legion, veteran's retirement centers, and any number of programs that help those that we owe, would have made a difference?
I don't know how you could be more patriotic than that. Maybe next year.
I wonder if we could sign some paperwork that would release the hospital from any liability and we would be able to be with our loved ones at the end. We then could be put into isolation or in a suit for everyone's protection. If you spent most of your life with a person and they pass away without you being in direct contact, I believe that the rest of your life is going to be filled with regret and sadness.
I wonder if that was one of the county commissioners at the tailor shop getting their pockets reinforced. Could be another county land deal in the works.
I wonder if the county has enough Christmas lights for all the tower cranes?
I wonder how long it will be before they start to drill in the Gulf if our president gets reelected?
Harry Thomas
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.