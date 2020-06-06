Editor:
We're #1!
As of May 26, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. reached 100,030. We have 4% of the world population but over 30% of the world’s cases and 28% of the world’s deaths. On April 7, we had 11,781 deaths. That’s an 8-1/2 fold increase in 50 days. We're #1!
Trump says the statistics reflect more testing. But, when it comes to testing, We're only #33! Check the Worldmeters website at https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/about/#about to see the latest stats.
Those statistics are no more reliable than the agencies that report them. So, if you want to quibble about one or two thousand deaths, go ahead. If you want to argue that the deaths are overcounts, then you believe that politicians want accurate numbers that reveal their failures. How gullible. Undercounts serve the politicians better to tout the great job they’re doing.
So? Can we keep our lead on the rest of the world. Brazil’s coming on strong. Russia is surging. It is up to all true patriots to help us maintain our lead. Please follow the President’s lead. Real patriots don’t wear masks. They get up, take their hydroxychloroquine, wash it down with a shot of bleach, grab their AR15, shoot off a few clips to get the blood flowing and join their fellow patriots crowding beaches, bars, and protesting any lockdown orders.
We're #1!
Ed Conrad
Punta Gorda
