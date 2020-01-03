Editor:
How can we believe any article that is written by Bloomberg News? Mr. Bloomberg said that his organization would not investigate him or any other Democratic candidate. They will only investigate Trump. This is an opinion-based organization, therefore any article you print from Bloomberg News should be in the opinion section of the newspaper.
Since Mr. Bloomberg is a political opponent of President Trump, anything reported from Bloomberg News cannot be believed as true and accurate. The Sun Newspaper tarnishes its own reputation by reprinting their articles.
Tina Rajter
Port Charlotte
