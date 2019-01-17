Editor:
Being a Canadian who has invested heavily in the North Port economy over the past several years, I have to respond to these "go back to where you come from" comments that seem to be appearing in the Sun lately.
First of all, to call the province of Ontario, with its 15 million residents, a "socialist state" is ludicrous. We have all the freedoms that you lucky Americans have, but without the high murder rate, the never-ending gun incidents.
Furthermore, our government hasn't been closed for a month and our workers get paid for their efforts.
I would also like to remind some of the writers that, without the money generated by the million-plus part-time residents and visitors who come from Canada to Florida each year, tens of thousands of whom each pay thousands of dollars in property taxes every year, without the benefit of being able to stay in their homes for more than a handful of months, your beautiful state would be less well off than it is now.
So, next time you encourage us to "go back" to where we came from, I remind you that we are already there. And you should feel lucky that, as longtime friends, allies and trading partners, we continue to want to visit and stay to enjoy the sunshine.
Oh, and driving has never been a "right" anywhere in the world. It is, and always has been, a privilege. Perhaps more of you should contemplate that as you drive up and down the interstate at 100 mph weaving in and out of traffic. Just a few thoughts.
Bill Smith
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.