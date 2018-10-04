Editor:
Could you kindly tell your readers that, as Canadian snowbirds from Quebec, one of the main reasons a few years ago my wife and I chose to go down each year for at least three months in the Venice/Sarasota area is the Legacy Trail.
While down there we also drop quite a few U.S. dollars renting and paying taxes on a lot of what people call "stuff." We also like the folks down there and the cultural scene is unique.
We are thrilled by the extension project(s), north and south. We believe that it takes people with great foresight to chose to develop cycling paths, parks and others. This is what will draw people to the area for the coming years, believe us. The friends we have invited down here and family members rode with us on "the Trail," fell in love with it and decided to come back each year.
Please go forward with the extension project so we are not forced to change our habits.
PS: We are both members of the Coastal Cruisers Bicycle Club. A great bunch of people.
Lise Landry,
Gilles Presseault
Chateauguay, Canada
