How positively refreshing and uplifting it was to read Sheila Miller's "Tribute to Courage" as a breast cancer survivor in today's paper — Saturday, Oct. 5. Beautifully written, encouraging words, and most important, she gave all the credit of her survival to God.

Her advice to "Take one day at a time. Lean on God. Try to see the blessings in your life. And be kind to yourself" sums it all up perfectly. I'm sure her words of encouragement will help (and have already helped) many other women who are facing a similar situation. This I know — because I, too, am a breast cancer survivor and could have not said it any better.

Ms. Sheila you are one beautiful woman, and my prayers are with you as you go through a bilateral mastectomy.

Marge Willis-Ronn

Port Charlotte

