The biggest corruption in our country, in my opinion, is "funding candidates" for political office. We "back" a certain candidate because we want him/her to run the country agreeable to U.S. Nobody can convince me that our current system is fair, the bigger the "donation" the bigger the favor!

There are approximately 60 million taxpayers in the United States. An additional "tax" of $10, for example, would provide a fund of approximately $600 million per year to be portioned to each candidate to fund their campaigns. TV time to each as well, paid for from the tax fund. If $600 million is not enough, increasing the tax would be well worth stopping the corruption that is ruining our country. Think about it.

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

