Parents and grandparents, wouldn’t it be great if we could be in class when our child gives their presentation? Maybe just sit and observe the science experiment they're doing? Perhaps we just want to make sure they are safe and attentive.
These are all things that we currently miss in our child’s life. Parents have no idea of what happens in their child’s daily school life. It could be more serious. Perhaps your child is being bullied. Maybe you're concerned about the curriculum and want to see how it’s being taught. Maybe your child is struggling in a certain class. Perhaps your child received an F on an assignment due to the disruptions of their classmates.
Wouldn’t you like to watch the class and find out? Truth is that parents don’t have a clue about what happens every day in their child’s classroom. Classroom cams would solve this. This would give parents more information and access to their child’s education. We could see things firsthand and unfiltered.
We can’t count on the schools to give us this information. Better informed parents will be more involved, and this will lead to better outcomes for our students. It would be easy to do, and parents could log into class from anywhere at anytime for any reason.
I want the parents of our School District to know that when I’m elected to the School Board, I will fight for their ability to be more involved and informed. I will make this happen.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
