In 2021 the world saw two images broadcast over the networks that any U.S. citizen would cringe with horror with what was seen on the television.
On January 6th the day of the congressional certification of our newly elected president an angry mob incited by President Trump stormed our Capitol in his attempt to overturn an election. How could this happen in our country? Citizens egged on by Trump’s lies trying to overthrow our government.
On August 15th we saw Afghan citizens panicking trying to board an airplane to escape the Taliban, victors of a failed U.S. war.
We can understand how this can happen in Afghanistan. These people did not want to live under an authoritarian government.
But the scene on January 6th was an authoritative president trying to hold on to power by having a mob trying to destroy our country and its democratic institutions.
Keep these images in mind when you you vote.
If you want to live under a government that officials care more about their power and less about their constituents needs then vote for those candidates endorsed by Donald Trump. The politically philosophy of these candidates is more and likely about themselves and their benefactors.
But if you care about your country and its democratic government vote for candidates that will uphold their pledge to the constitution and care about the welfare of all of their constituents.
These candidates can be Democrat, Independent or Republicans that break from Donald Trump’s hold.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.