Editor:

On Friday, Sept. 20, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Wal-Mart in North Port on Tamiami Trail, some low-life stole my wife’s new “HurriCane” from along side of her cart while she looked away.

What kind of person would do that? With a broken foot. She was in pain already and this made her return home so much worse.

Did you need it that bad yourself that you had to steal from the handicapped?

By the way, it is purple, so if anyone has had a new purple “HurriCane” introduced to their home since Sept. 20, question where it came from.

Jim Mishk

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments