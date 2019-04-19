Editor:

I have written two letters to this paper about how cannabis is the exit drug. You cannot deal with the thought process of addiction unless you can reduce the real pain of withdrawal. Reduce the stomach pain and then you can deal with the person when off the opioid.

Not guarantied to work first time, but has success in the run out. Cannabis is an organic way to divert efforts by easing pain so you can talk to the person in need.

And this is the problem you want to alert the public about, yet no real answer from anyone. I know this works because several of my clients in Colorado were successful with this mode of transition.

I am now sick and tired of all the anger and frustration about this issue and to date I am the only one suggesting a path to reduce the problem. So where are all the medical professionals who told us that opioids were not addictive?

Any of those people got any other ideas? Then quit your negative nanny talk and lets get to work on helping them off these substances.

Bob Krannig

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments