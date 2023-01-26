I am writing regarding the proposed resolution under consideration by the Charlotte County Commission about phosphate operations. At Mosaic, we believe data should carry the day. Unfounded rhetoric does a great disservice to the taxpaying public.
The data shows a different story than what some would have the community believe. Our compliance reports are public information, and our data is verified by regulatory agencies. There have been zero failures or major releases from any dam designed to the 1999 upgraded standards. Zero.
Mosaic operates well below the permitted annual water quantity usage limit demonstrating a savings of tens of millions of gallons of water. Our storage capacity allows Mosaic to meet 90-95% of its water needs using recycled water. Previously mined lands have significantly lower naturally occurring radiation levels than undisturbed land throughout much of the country.
In addition, the Florida Department of Health has monitored post-mine radiation levels for more than 35 years and has not found any risks to human health. Yes, Charlotte Harbor faces some serious water quality problems, but they don’t come from Florida phosphate. They stem from constant nitrogen loads, often the result of failing septic systems or faulty municipal water operations repeatedly dumping nutrients into the Harbor.
Charlotte Harbor is a nitrogen limited system, and the greatest threat to the health of the harbor is likely nitrogen loading from local sources. Blaming mining only distracts taxpayers from the real issues and those who should be held accountable for keeping the Harbor healthy.
