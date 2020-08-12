Editor;
Some of my friends have been taken in by the story line that only 150,000 (!) people have died from Covid-19 and that over a 100.000 people died from the Hong Kong Flu and we didn't shut down our economy and schools for that.
If they would think for a couple of minutes they might see this just proves how much worse Covid-19 is than the flu. That 150,000 is with shutting down for almost two months in places, that 150,000 is with mitigation measures in place like face masks, hand washing and social distancing. So what would the numbers be without those things in place? I don't know I'll let you pick a number, but I don't think we would have had less fatalities, by the way that number is for 6-7 months no one knows what a year of this may cost us.
Just to put this in perspective it took 19 years for us to lose 58,000 Americans in Vietnam (per Wikipedia)
John Whitmire
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.