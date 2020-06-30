Editor:
Having lived 84 years, I have seen a lot of changes in this great country, some good, some bad. As a hard working individual and strong union supporter, I was a strong Democrat until Jimmy Carter's time. I thought FDR and Harry Truman were our best leaders in my time and Carter and Obama the worst.
I have seen how the ultra left wing media, including the Sun, have vilified Trump since even before he took office. As an outsider, he tried to buck the system in Washington to get things done, but the system wasn't going to let that happen and continues to blast his every move. Now the Left wants Biden, a man who never had an original thought in over 40 years in politics but moves with the wind and of course, the system.
Maybe the silent majority has been silenced or even exists anymore, but it sure looks like the inmates have taken over the asylum. Peaceful protests are warranted in cases like the current situation, but rioting, looting, and destruction should never be condoned or overlooked. Mob rule should not become our system of government.
Ernest Swanson
Port Charlotte
