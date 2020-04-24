Editor:

Recently my wife and I went to Home Depot to buy 10 bags of mulch for a yard project. When we stopped to load the bags there were no attendants present to help us with the mulch.

We are both in our mid-70s, but started to load our purchase. Just then, a young man pulled up, got out of his truck and said "Let me help you with that."

He proceeded to load all our mulch.

During these times, or anytime for that matter, this was a random act of kindness that we appreciated. We didn't get the young man's name but wanted to say a sincere "thank you" for his kindness. So nice to know there are good people here. My wife called him an "angel."

So thank you mulch angel.

George and Joanne Vespa

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments