Slash and burn. That is the outcry you hear about the Amazon forests being cut down. But if you drive on State Road 776 in El Jobean you can see where hundreds of acres of virgin oaks and pines are being bulldozed into huge piles and burned. The smoke is visible for miles.
The smoke cannot be good for our air quality and it is only anyone’s guess how many birds and animals have been killed or displaced. I know it's too late to do anything about this area, but we need to be vigilant when our wise officials decide we need more progress in other areas of the county.
You would think there would be room to leave a few of these old oak trees. And when it is built out you know what the already heavy traffic problem is going to be like.
Neil Heisner
Gulf Cove
