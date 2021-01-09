Editor:
Why can’t your paper get, and offer, better and more advanced information regarding appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination.
By the time you print various information regarding appointment dates and times the information is already dated.
I have tried twice to make an appointment on dates furnished by your paper and both times all dates were unavailable.
Not only is the website erratic but once I was able to select an open date, fill out the requested information the site was unable to fulfill my appointment selection while I sat through a 45-minute input loading process that never completed, and when I went back to the calendar to try and repeat the process the calendar was deleted with a notice on the site that all appointment dates in that particular week were already filled. Calling the Health Department directly for help is a waste of time because all you get is a generic reply which is of no help at all. How is one supposed to make an appointment?
Frustrating to say the least!
Paul Principato
Port Charlotte
