Editor:
Canadians have an efficient, cost-effective health care system. Hospitals are public paid for out of the general treasury, not for profit, as in the United States. There are no deductibles and prevention is stressed with yearly check-ups. Prescriptions are paid for with private insurance, pills are half the cost of American prices. The poor are subsidized on a case-by-case basis.
Canadian health care costs are about $5,000 per person for a total of $3 trillion, of which government pays $2 trillion. People who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid are left to the mercy of the private sector, which is all about profits. To get quality health care in America it is best to be old and or poor.
Politicans, Democrat and Republican, could care less. This is because of insurance and pharmaceutical campaign contributions, aka bribes.
The people have been deceived when told that health care and capitalism can peacefully co-exist. It is the only thing Bernie Sanders is right on. Can he ride it to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.?
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
