Am I the only one that finds it bizarre that liberals are still trying to cram socialism down our throats while at the same time rolling up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine created by the innovative minds at profit motivated private corporations?
Do liberals really believe that we would have had two highly effective pandemic stopping vaccines developed in less than a year with efficacy rates of 95% without the highly competitive nature of private industry? Moderna and Pfizer are not federal agencies or public universities – they’re places where capitalism is at its best and where they have a great sense of urgency especially during times of crisis.
Are liberals still scratching their heads wondering why the best vaccines didn’t come from socialist countries? This may come as a surprise to them but capitalism will always outperform socialism and communism. When the best and fastest vaccines came from the private industry last December it should have put an end to efforts by liberals to get Americans hooked on socialism or at least slowed it down.
Everyone should be thanking God every day for living in a country where the engine of innovation is still fueled by capitalism.
Ben Furleigh
Port Charlotte
