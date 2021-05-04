Editor:
A recent contributor extolled the virtues of capitalism using the rapid vaccine development as his base case. He praised Pfizer and its profit motive as a paragon of competitive capitalism. But let’s extend that capitalist argument.
Let’s say Pfizer develops the best vaccine and offers it, as capitalists are wont to do, to the highest bidder. Already you are saying to yourself that you don’t have a chance to get that one shot, no less two. Capitalism does not have a conscience, so a body count has no connection to the dollar count. So why didn’t that happen?
Enter the Sherman Ant-Trust Act of 1890 which, “… prescribes the rule of free competition …”. Which means you cannot take unscrupulous advantage of your customer. This explains the breakup of Standard Oil in 1911 and AT&T in 1982. Capitalism is good, until it isn’t.
Karl Marx, the father of socialism, wrote his thesis based on the ruthless exploitation of labor in the 1800s. 10-12-hour days, six days a week, no overtime, no health benefits, very dangerous working conditions, no unions, etc. All in pursuit of capitalism's almighty dollar.
Socialism wasn’t shoved down any workers throat, it was a welcome relief. Socialism cured a lot of abuses with legislation that we now take for granted. A little history goes a long way.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
