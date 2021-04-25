Editor:
Cal Thomas recently defined capitalism in its simplest terms and socialism in an extreme version. His flip side would show the rapaciousness of raw capitalism and the benign social consciousness of socialism. Both economic systems come in a variety of forms and are always evolving, and often overlap.
Lincoln helped unite America by government support for cross-country telegraph and railroad lines, plus land-grant colleges and public schools in every state, which assured our future prosperity. North Carolina, however, built its railroads ignoring the standards in its neighboring states thus becoming incompatible. In the North, tracks were laid at standard widths apart. The North also built many public schools and libraries, but the South only a few. Farm hands did not need much education, it seems, neither did voters.
Some look with abhorrence at the crowds on our borders, focusing on their most repulsive characteristic: poverty. If they only arrived in a limousine or on their yacht, we might see them differently. My grandparents arrived by boat in lower class and had to pass through Castle Garden. My father arrived in second class on an ocean liner and did not have to pass through Ellis Island.
A moralist in old Europe once offered that if a wealthy person fell into poverty, the community obligation was to help him by providing him with a horse and a slave if that was what he was accustomed to. No word about a horse for the slave.
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
