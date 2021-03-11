Editor:
On Feb. 15, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for Congress to create an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the January attack on the Capitol As part of her remarks, Mrs. Pelosi also called for the security of lawmakers and the Capitol.
I'm not so sure I understand where she is coming from with respect to "funding for the security of lawmakers and the Capitol." The United State Capitol Police (USCP) was founded in 1828 and is responsible for protecting Congress and the public and maintaining order while protecting the U.S. Capitol - the seat of our nation's government. The department employees 2,300 officers and civilion employees. Its mission is to defend two square miles and the people who sit in two large rooms.
The annual budget for the USCP is an estimated $516 million in 2021. The department budget for 2000 was $115 million. Thus represents an annualized average growth rate of 7.4 % (compared to the 2.1 % average annual inflation over the same period).
The current budget is more than the budgets for the Detroit ($330 million) or Atlanta ($218 million) police departments. Reportedly the USCP has the most modern equipment (including weapons) that money can buy.
So, exactly what is Mrs. Pelosi talking about. This is why 50% of Americans remain skeptical about our silly politicians in Washington, D.C. and big government.
Stewart Ross
Punta Gorda
