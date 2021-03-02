Capitol rioters did not represent Trumpers
Editor:
Let’s see if we can settle this storming the Capitol issue.
The facts: Donald Trump held 66 rallies from Sept. 1st to election day. Attendance ranged from 500 to 20,000-plus supporters per rally. Good estimates have a total of 1.3 million total supporters. With 1.3 million in attendance over 65 days of rallies, No reported incidents of violence, vandalism, disruptions, property damage or assaults of any kind. In months preceding the election, we had many violent “peaceful demonstrations,” resulting in arson, looting, assaults, serious injuries, deaths and billions of dollars of damage. For months, no criticism or condemnation from Joe Biden or the Democrat party. Mainstream media did not report about the violence, just about the peaceful protests. Total silence.
I believe it is plausible (and probable) that in the 200,000-plus “real” peaceful protesters, a small group of bad guys infiltrated the crowd to stage a violent protest. Very reminiscent of the summer riots. History shows this violent group does not in anyway, represent the real Donald Trump supporter. They do represent a very bad side of America. Unfortunately blame was instantly put on the President. Now documented facts show federal authorities had 48 hours of evidence that trouble was brewing prior to the rally. So much for the spontaneous Trump speech to storm the Capitol.
Michael Jakubowski
Port Charlotte
