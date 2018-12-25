Editor:
The gift I’d like to give my children is a livable world. But the outlook seems bleak with scientists from our government and around the world saying we must take action now or suffer grim consequences of sea level rise, more extreme weather, floods and famine.
The problems are caused by too much heat-trapping gas in our atmosphere.
Surprisingly (merry Christmas?) our divided Congress has a solution. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would place a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and return all revenue to households equally. These bills, just introduced in the house and in the senate, are good for people, good for the economy, good for the climate and, yes, bipartisan.
I want our new congressman, Greg Steube, and Sens. Rubio and Scott to learn about these bills and then support this important legislation in the next Congress.
Here’s hoping we will set aside partisan differences and, for the good of our nation, the world and my children, start addressing the threat of climate change by enacting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in the next Congress.
Marjorie Waldman Keller
Port Charlotte
