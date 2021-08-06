Climate change is upon us and, unless you have your head in the sand, all can see it. Scorching heat domes, prolonged droughts, epic mudslides, supercharged hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tells us we are already looking at two dozen disaster event each year that cost at least $1B each. Scientists in the U.S. and around the world tell us it’s going to get a lot worse. Unless we act boldly, we should expect severe economic and humanitarian crises by as early as 2030.
Polls show most Americans want the government to act. Many in the corporate community are urging Congress to pass a price on carbon, because businesspeople are realists and problem solvers, and they know it is the most effective tool to reduce carbon emissions. Economists call for a price on carbon because it corrects a market flaw (fossil fuel prices don’t reflect their social costs) and uses market forces — not bureaucrats — to restore the climate to health.
A price on carbon has become even more urgent because EU countries are soon to impose border tariffs on goods from other countries that don’t have their own price on carbon.
The good news is that the Senate is considering a bill to put a price on carbon. The bad news is they have yet to muster the strength to pass it. Floridians need to call and write, telling them to do so. Senator Scott: 202-224-5274. Senator Rubio: 202-224-3041. Email them through their websites.
