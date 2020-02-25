Editor:
Can Trump win in 2020? Well if you consider the following: The Russians are already working to affect our elections; Trump has publicly invited at least three countries to interfere in our election; Trump said that he would "accept help" from foreign governments.
Also, Moscow Mitch is holding up funding to secure the re-election; states (6 that I've read about) are purging the "wrong people" from voter rolls; Trump has no fear of the Senate and stated that Article II allows him to do anything he wants; there is a DOJ opinion that makes him immune from prosecution for anything he does and he has a loyal "cult" that will rationalize any crimes the he commits or any lies that he tells.
Arthur Falbo
Port Charlotte
