What is happening to men and boys in this country is appalling. Every day we are told how women are victimized by the male hierarchy, yet the government’s own numbers prove otherwise.
For every 100 women in graduate school there are 73 men;
For every 100 women who die from an opioid overdose there are 212 men;
For every 100 women who commit suicide there are 450 men;
For every 100 women enrolled in college there are 77 men;
For every 100 women alcoholics there are 200 men;
For every 100 homeless women there are 242 homeless men.
Since 1982 women with bachelor’s and/or master’s degrees out-earn men and have received over 13 million more degrees than their male counterparts.
From Madison Avenue to Hollywood we are bombarded with anti-male propaganda portraying men as incompetent, idiotic and inept fools. Young boys grow up as second class citizens, while women are depicted as victims.
The deck has been stacked in favor of women in scholarships, health clinics and business opportunities (women receive special preference on small business loans). Young boys are having their lives charted by angry feminists who have the ear of politicians who would willfully throw away a whole segment of society in return for a vote.
So what can we do about it? Nothing. The die has been cast, the rules and laws have been written. So, when you tuck your son or grandson into bed tonight, be sure to remind them that they no longer matter.
Art Cronk
Port Charlotte
