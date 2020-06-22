Editor:
One of the greatest challenges that Florida’s beach nesting species face is the presence of dogs on our beaches. Although unleashed dogs present the biggest danger, leashed dogs also impact wildlife simply by their presence.
Birds with exceptional vision and smell senses fly away sooner, farther, and are reluctant to return. When the beach was renourished on Manasota Key there were huge flocks of seagulls, terns, sandpipers and skimmers that returned after being absent the past few years. The scent and paw prints of dogs had been erased. Now the paw prints are back and the birds are gone.
On a 2-mile beach walk I saw one seagull today. After a heavy rain sometimes the scent will lessen and a few more birds show up for a while until the dog owners who don’t know or care about the shorebirds are back. It also appears to me that despite our new beach that there are a lot more turtle trails that are “passes” and fewer nests. I think the turtles do not want to lay their eggs when they sense dogs. The more paw prints the rarer the nest.
No dogs are allowed on Charlotte County and Florida State Park beaches. I love dogs and have cared for up to five at once in ownership and foster care. Please take your dog to a dog beach and not threaten wildlife.
Richard Decker
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.