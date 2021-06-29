CARE to sponsor
scholarship luncheon
Editor:
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, C.A.R.E., is delighted to announce our third annual scholarship luncheon in honor of Paula Hess, one of our most active founders. Our scholarships are available to any person who has used our services, including shelter, counseling, training and legal services. It is also available to our survivor’s children. If you know of anyone who might be interested in our scholarship, please pass along this information. For confidentiality reasons, we are not able to reach out to them.
The luncheon is planned for Wednesday, July 21, at noon at the Isles Yacht Club. All are welcome to attend. The cost is $50 per person. Please RSVP to 941-639-5499 or call for additional information. You can also find information on our web site, www.carefl.org. Again, everyone is welcome to participate in this great cause. I look forward to seeing you there.
Judith Harris
Punta Gorda
